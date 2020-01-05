MAUMEE, Ohio — With the start of May, all routine work can happen again for vets. Up until the new Stay Safe Ohio order was issued, many vets were only doing emergency procedures.

The Whitehouse and Maumee locations of High Point Animal Hospital have opened their business for normal operations but there are some changes that ensure staff, pets and pet owners stay safe.

One of the owners, Dr. John Jones, said safety is the biggest concern right now as staff gets ready to go back to normal operations.

Staff is wearing masks and practicing social distancing when possible and pet owners are not allowed inside.

"We've been keeping people in the cars until their appointments and then we go out and get the pets and bring them in. Then we check them out on the phone and take them back out like that. So we've kept the people out except for euthanasia's and things like that," Jones said.

The offices were busy on their first day back to work on scheduling. He said they expect to get back to normal work flow in the next couple weeks.

The staff will also continue the practices they have in place until things clear up and more of the community is safe.

Although vets and dentists are allowed to open back up, some offices in our area are waiting until Monday, May 4 to get those final plans in place to keep everyone safe.

