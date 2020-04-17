TOLEDO, Ohio — Area superintendents say if it were up to them, they'd continue distance learning until the new school year begins.

It's known that the re-entry process into school is going to be a slow one. One big question parents have is how does that work for schools.

Area superintendents say it's complicated and it's going to take some time.

Washington Local Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kadee Anstadt said, there's no way to socially distance kindergarten classrooms.

Mix in playgrounds, buses and lunchrooms filled with hundreds of students, it all adds to the list of unknowns.

"When we come back and when our kids come back. What we dont want to do is provide a spike ourselves. When you think about all the things we have to take into consideration," said Anstandt.

It's not just staff who are concerned, parents are concerned with putting their kids in those situations.

TPS Superintendent, Dr. Romules Durant, said it's going to take time to make sure everyone is safe being back in school.

"It makes better sense in the safety of our kids as well as educators to continue with social distancing, continue with online academy, and have conversations on the plan of how you're going to provide summer enrichment," Durant said.

If it were up to them, both say they would like to extend their closings until August, which they believe is a more realistic date to be comfortable around groups of people again.

They say when re-integration happens, they are working to figure what changes could be made for their district.

"This is way more complicated. We need as long a runway as we could possibly get from the Governor," Anstadt said.

At the end of the day, they believe there's still more conversations that have to be had to make sure the decision that's made is a safe one.

