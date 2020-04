Everyone feels bad for our high school seniors who can't have prom or graduation and many of the important milestones we all enjoyed.

Monday night, you can do just a little something to show the class of 2020 your support.

Area school districts will turn on their stadium lights for 20 minutes tonight at 8:20 p.m.

No one will be permitted on the grounds, but you're asked to turn your porch light at that time, as well to say congratulations to this year's seniors.