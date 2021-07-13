Area school districts looking to fill more job openings than ever

Both TPS and Sylvania Schools say they are getting good applicants, but they still need more to hire in certain positions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Job listings for substitute teachers, bus drivers, food service workers; one thing they all have in common is school districts need people to fill them.

Many school districts currently have dozens of positions open and they're trying to hire people before the new school year begins.

Sylvania Schools has various positions open, those include bus drivers and substitute teachers, but more specifically food service workers.

"It's kind of just opened up. We never really have these positions open. It's very rare, usually there's a couple-year waiting list to get on and right now with COVID happening, some positions have freed open," Child Nutrition Director at Sylvania Schools Ray Holton said.

These positions are usually filled by people who are older and have a higher risk of getting COVID-19, which caused many of them to step down.

Over at Toledo Public Schools, they're looking to fill 50 positions. The biggest need in the district is for bus drivers.

"I need those bus drivers that either already have a CDL or that are willing to go through training, that we provide, to help assist them to get the CDL," Assistant Director of Talent and Acquisitions at Toledo Public Schools, James Hopkins.

Both TPS and Sylvania Schools say they are getting good applicants, but they still need more to hire in certain positions.

"In terms of teachers, I'm looking for middle childhood, which would be grades 4 - 9. And I'm specifically looking for those that are in science and ELA," Hopkins said.

One big thing both districts highlighted are that these two roles are just as fulfilling and important as teaching roles.

"We're not just feeding these kids. We have to educate these kids. So not only in the classroom are they getting an education, but in the lunchroom, they're getting an education as well," Holton said.

Both districts also say the benefits are great as well as health plans and retirement.

"You're not doing this just for the sake of doing it. We're not gaining anything from them completing the application. other than the fact that we may hire you for a good position," Hopkins said.

If you're interested, you can apply at either Toledo Public Schools or Sylvania Schools.