Despite record rainfall this spring and historic heat this summer, area farmers are still hopeful about their crops.

Farmers said they need a warm fall — no frost till end of October — and maybe it’ll be OK.

Andre Farms in Wauseon planted half their 1100 acres. Their corn is looking healthy.

Nate Andre said that agriculture is diligent in protecting Lake Erie. Everything put on the fields is documented for the EPA; what, when, where and the weather conditions.

"We don't want to over apply. It's money we're spending so we want to say well if I'm lower than 40 parts per million on phosphorous then I need to add more phosphorus, but if it's more than that than I don't want to add because that's a waste of my money on those kind of things," Andre said.

Soil samples are taken all around the fields to see what nutrients it has or needs.

One of the cornfields wasn't planted this year because it was too wet. They'll take the sample results and spread compost on the field to get it ready for next year.

"If we're spreading composts or manure, we pull samples of all the manure, so we know exactly what's in the manure,so we know that we can put so much on. The EPA and ODA have regulations on how much phosphorus we can apply. If the soil level is this, we can only put this much on," Andre said.

There, they're putting ten tons per acre of organic compost.