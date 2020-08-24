Local family makes donation to install cameras in the newborn ICU

A donation to a local children's hospital is working to keep families connected to their newborn in the ICU during the coronavirus pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagine having a baby in the NICU and not being able to be with your newborn as much as you want.

That's a reality for many parents due the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, a donation was made to a local children's hospital that's working to change that in order to keep families connected.

"This donation really started with my story. I was born eight weeks premature with cerebral palsy," Katy James said. "For a long time, I think people with disabilities always view their disability as something that holds them back."

Katy, is going into her freshman year of college at Michigan State University.

She is the inspiration behind her family wanting to help other families in our area. The James family made their donation about 18 months ago.

"When we had the opportunity to make a donation to Toledo Hospital we obviously said yes. The camera idea sounded wonderfu,l" said Katy's father, Bill James.

That idea came from Executive Director of the Toledo Region ProMedica Foundation, Bill Garbe.

Garbe said this is basically the first camera system of this caliber for the ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital.

"This is something we had been exploring doing. With the resources that it takes to implement this, it was on our wish list and with the help of the James family, it's on our here it is list" Garbe said.

The cameras are in the process of being installed now.

With the current pandemic, the family says the timing of the gift has more of an impact to them.

"Knowing that we're able to allow these families to see their child or grandchildren or brother or sister, even though they wouldn't be allowed to come in the hospital is just a blessing that I can't describe" Katy's mother, Holly James said.

Families will be able to check in on their little ones through the cameras as they want to through a livestream or app when they can't be with them physically.