TOLEDO, Ohio — School is almost out, and that means the kids will need to stay busy.

If parents wondering how to keep the video game playing to a minimum and ensure your kids are getting exercise, we have you covered!

The Toledo area is offering a wide variety of summer camps, and we broke down a few of the big ones.

Imagination Station

Imagination Station is offering camps for kids ages 6 through 13. The cost is $200 if you aren’t a member, $175 if you are a member. The classes are broken up in ages between “micro molecules” which is ages 6-8 and “macro molecules” which is ages 9-13. The camps focus on different science and engineering skills kids can learn through experiments, activities and crafts. The dates vary. Visit their website to learn more.

Metroparks Toledo

Metroparks Toledo is offering a wide variety of classes, from survival camps to tree climbing camps. The prices vary, starting at $45 to $225. If you apply by May 31st, you can get an early bird discount special. These camps are open to kids ages 3-14, with age groups being separated depending on the camp. Some of the camps are overnight and dates vary depending which one you choose. Visit their website to learn more.

Wolf Creek YMCA

The Wolf Creek YMCA in Maumee has both part-time and full-time options. Full-time will cost you $185 (4-5 days a week) and part-time will cost you $150 (1-3 days a week). These camps are open to anyone who has completed kindergarten through the age of 12. There are also weekly themes like Hawaiian week or career work week. The dates run from June 3 - August 9.

There are also many free camps in our area!

For instance, the Toledo Lucas County Police Athletic League offers sports camps as well as a crime scene investigation camp. Camps run for 1 week from June 10 to August 16. Visit their website to learn more.