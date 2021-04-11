Are you a Michigan driver? An insurance refund is coming soon

The MCCA's goal is to issue the largest possible refunds to consumers while still having enough money to take care of those who have been seriously injured.

TEMPERANCE, Mich — The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association Board has unanimously voted to support issuing refunds to Michigan consumers.

WTOL 11 spoke with drivers in Bedford to get their reaction to the decision.



"That would be outstanding. Our insurance in Michigan is triple almost what you are in Ohio," said driver Bryan Carver.

The vote comes after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the MCCA citing a surplus of $5 billion, which she said is from premium overcharges and cost-saving measures under a 2019 law that cut insurers' medical costs for people injured in crashes.

"Any time you get money back, it's always good," said Charles Homolka, another driver.



Whitmer is now calling for insurance refunds of up to $675 per vehicle to be issued to drivers -- and quickly.

MCCA Executive Director Kevin Clinton had previously said they'd consider the request, but the surplus Whitmer was asking for was too much.

However, the MCCA board said their goal is to issue the largest possible refunds to consumers while still making sure they have enough money to take care of those who have been seriously injured.



Driver Karen Orofino had doubts. "It will be a miracle -- we'll see. But I don't anticipate on getting a refund."



Not all drivers in Michigan believe they're going to actually see the money, but others are already thinking about how they're going to spend their cash.

"I don't know. Maybe put some new rims on my truck," said Carver.



"There's always something to use it for," Homolka said. "Either paying bills or buying groceries. Everything is going up. You know how that is."



The MCCA said details on the specific refund amount per vehicle, along with a proposed timeline and logistics, will be announced in the next several weeks.

WTOL 11 sister station 13 On Your Side contributed to this report.

