ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Archbold Police are looking for a missing young girl on Saturday evening.

APD posted a picture of the juvenile, Mariah, on their Facebook page.

According to police, she was last seen in Archbold wearing a teal North Face coat, gray leggings and a white Adidas sweatshirt.

Mariah was last seen on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 419-445-9991.

