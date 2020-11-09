McCord Coney Island offers 50% off to first responders every year on 9/11

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — On Sept. 11, 2001, Ahmad Mahmoud was visiting family in Lebanon. Like many Americans, he was absolutely shocked when he saw the images of the twin towers. “It’s terrible, it's terrible, this country is the best country in the whole wide world, I don't know why someone would try and destroy it,” Mahmoud said. As an Arab American, 9/11 makes Ahmad feel a certain way, a way many of us will never understand. Regardless, he wants all first responders to know they have his support, and if you've been to his restaurant, you probably already know that.

On Friday, McCord Coney Island was completely decked out in Fire Dept., EMS, police and military gear. Each year the restaurant offers 50% off to first responders on 9/11.



“These... these are the people we should support, we should look after, because they put their lives on the line to save us, support us and to protect us," Mahmoud said.



Mahmoud has seen a number of challenges over the past couple of months. On top of being under COVID-19 restrictions, there is also construction going on right outside his building, closing off many sections of the street. Regardless it was still important for him to offer discounts on 9/11.



“You come here to make a living, freedom, freedom of speech, whatever you want! It's available in America,” Mahmoud said.

