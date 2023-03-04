It's not just putting down your cell phone; how to avoid distracted driving

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are more than 325,000 serious injuries from distracted driving crashes each year.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — April is about road safety. Nearly 14,000 people died last year due to crashes involving distracted drivers, with the greatest age group affected being teenagers.

"We always say that looking down at your phone is an average of five seconds," said Wood County Safe Community Coordinator Sandy Wiechman. "We know that at 55 mph you travel the length of a football field. That is far."

Most people think of distracted driving as when someone use their cell phone, but it's not just that. Distraction can be caused by seemingly harmless things behind the wheel like changing the radio or resetting the GPS.

"They become big things because distracted driving is evolving," Wiechman said. "We always think it's simple and little things but a mental distraction, like just listening to my phone ring and ignoring it and being frustrated because my phone is ringing and I'm ignoring it, causes me to think for 27 more seconds and to be distracted mentally for 27 more seconds after that fact."

Weichman also suggested drivers avoid having serious conversations while behind the wheel as that can also cause you to lose concentration on the road.

