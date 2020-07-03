TOLEDO, Ohio — Appliance Center announced it will offer special discounts and financing for Art Van customers who bring in current Art Van orders and quotes in the wake of the news that Art Van is closing all stores.

The discounts and financing offers will be for any guests who trade in their Art Van Gift Cards or Financing cards at any Appliance Center location.

"We are receiving feedback from many Art Van customers about Art Van no longer being able to fulfill their orders," said Appliance Center general manager Ken Wanemacher. "With the largest furniture inventory in the area, we are actively taking over these orders and quotes."

Wanemacher says Art Van customers are also having concerns about warranty and service issues in the future if they purchased furniture from Art Van.

"Appliance Center services everything we sell and is here to take care of these customers," Wanemacher said.

For more information, visit Appliance Center's website or call 419-PAY-LESS.

