MAUMEE, Ohio — If you're looking for a job, you can head over to the Appliance Center in Maumee on Friday for their job fair.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Appliance Center will be offering open interviews to all candidates who apply at the job fair.

"We have seen our business increase substantially since the opening of our Monroe Street store, and with that increase we now need more people in almost every department." said John Oswald, President of Appliance Center.

The Appliance Center can offer competitive pay and bonuses and full-time hours among other opportunities.

The Appliance Center is hiring for sales, customer service, warehouse/delivery, kitchen design and appliance repair technicians.

They are also offering an opportunity to apply online on their website. Just click on "Careers" at the top of the page.

You can also call Appliance Center at 419-PAY-LESS for more information.