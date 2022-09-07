The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday

Enjoy your first taste of fall with the Apple Truck when it makes three stops in the Toledo area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away.

The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in three different locations to sell Michigan-grown apples. The midwestern mobile apples will cross the Ohio-Michigan border Thursday morning and arrive at Franklin Park Mall, where the fruit can be purchased between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

From west Toledo, the Apple Truck will move to the Black Diamond Garden Center in Perrysburg from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the Woodland Mall in Bowling Green from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. For a map displaying all of The Apple Truck's upcoming locations, click here.

The Apple Truck started after the aptly-named Apley family heard from out-of-state family members who complained they couldn't find a "decent apple" outside of the midwest. To help out family members and deliver Michigan apples around the midwest and beyond, the Apley family now visits 125 locations in eight states, apples in tow.

The tour includes apple-rich states Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, but spends plenty of time selling Michigan apples to the people of Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennesee. According to their website, the climate and soil conditions in Michigan are optimal for creating the perfect apple. Likewise, the abundance of freshwater from the Great Lakes means irrigation is rarely necessary to sustain apple trees, so you can enjoy your apples and feel good about the low environmental impact of the produce.

For the first time, the Apple Truck also provides home delivery of their signature apples, a service new to 2022. Apple-lovers also have the option of receiving weekly home deliveries; they can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. with the exception of California, Arizona, Hawaii and Alaska. Surcharges do apply for some states. More information regarding home delivery can be found here.