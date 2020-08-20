Oak Harbor Apple Festival canceled for 2020

Although the festival is canceled, the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding several social distancing activities, which kick off on Oct. 1.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — The 2020 Oak Harbor Apple Festival has been canceled in an effort to be in compliance with health orders issued by the state of Ohio.

Gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as festivals, parades and car shows have been prohibited.

A post made my festival organizers stated that they waited as long as possible to make the call.

"An event the size of the Oak Harbor Apple Festival cannot be planned in a few weeks. We are already past most of our normal deadlines and waiting any longer would not be feasible," the post said.

Vendors, entertainers and contractors will be contacted soon, organizers said, to discuss all potential options.

"Our staff and volunteers pour their heart and soul into presenting the festival to you each year, and we feel for our local clubs, churches, organizations, businesses and vendors that will be impacted by this cancellation," the post went on to say.

Organizers said that they will now begin to transition into early planning for the 2021 Oak Harbor Apple Festival, which is expected to be held on Oct. 9-10, 2021.

Although the festival is canceled, the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding several social distancing activities in its place, which kick off on Oct. 1. There will be a virtual Apple Run, a scavenger hunt, rock hunting and weekly drawings.