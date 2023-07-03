Court hears arguments in appeal from Oxford school shooting suspect's parents

Ethan Crumbley's parents are accused of ignoring his health needs and making the gun he's alleged to have used in the shooting available at home.

DETROIT — Judges with the Court of Appeals will hear arguments for an appeal in the case against the parents of a teenager who is accused of gunning down four students at his high school.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, admitted to killing four students and injuring six more and a teacher. He pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism.

His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are accused of ignoring his mental health needs and making a gun accessible at home. Their defense lawyers argue that the Crumbleys can't be held criminally responsible for Ethan Crumbley's independent acts.

“The Crumbleys did not counsel EC in the commission of the school shooting or act jointly with EC in any way,” attorney Shannon Smith said in a court filing, using Ethan Crumbley's initials. “To the contrary, the Crumbleys had no knowledge that their son intended to commit multiple homicides.”

The court will decide if there is enough evidence to move forward with the manslaughter charges against them.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have remained in jail ahead of their trial, which has been pushed back due to their pending appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

