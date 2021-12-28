Sylvania Township Police investigating murder-suicide

The incident took place at Brookside Community subdivision, according to police.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Sylvania Township Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after Annemarie and Robert Marksbury were found fatally shot early Monday.

Police say they received a call to check on Annemarie around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning after her co-workers were concerned that she did not report to work.

On Tuesday, the Lucas County Coroner's Officer performed an autopsy that ruled Annemarie's death a homicide and Robert had died by suicide.

The case remains under investigation.

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm and is in need of someone to talk to, help is available by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.