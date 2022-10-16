Crews battle two large fires in Springfield Twp. on Sunday

A Holland apartment caught fire in the morning. Later that night a barn went up in flames near Nebraska and Centennial.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Fire crews in Springfield Twp. had a busy day on Sunday.

Crews responded to Fox Chase Apartments Holland just before noon on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Dave Moore, Assistant Chief of the Springfield Fire Department, says the fire was contained to one unit, occupied by a woman and her cat.Smoke and water damage were reported in three of the surrounding units, but the only major damage was isolated to the upstairs unit in which the fire originated.

Fire crews were able to respond to and extinguish the fire quickly. Surrounding roads, including Nightingale Drive, were blocked off during this time.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire will be investigated on Monday.

Later that night around 7:30 p.m., firefighters employed ladder trucks to battle a large barn fire in Springfield Twp.

Roads near the intersection of Nebraska and Centennial were closed for more than an hour as crews worked to put out the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

Crews on scene of the 2nd working Fire of the day. 8200 block of Nebraska. Defensive fire, no injuries #SpringfieldTwpFire #HereIfYouNeedUs Posted by Springfield Twp Fire Department on Sunday, October 16, 2022