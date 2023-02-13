'Antiques Roadshow' will film three episodes at Stan Hywet in Akron on Tuesday, June 6.

AKRON, Ohio — You’ve seen the show – now this is your chance to be a part of it.

Antiques Roadshow is bringing the production to Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Akron on Tuesday, June 6 for an all-day appraisal event.

This stop marks one of five locations Antiques Roadshow is visiting this year, with three episodes created at each destination to air on PBS in 2024.

“At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers,” production officials noted in a press release. “Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.”

So how do you get a ticket?

Production officials say fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household HERE. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Here are some important notes about entering for tickets:

Once your entry is completed, you’ll receive a unique entry verification number via email. Your verification email will also include a link you can use to review your entry.

The Ticket Entry drawing will be conducted in early April 2023. After the drawing, Ticket Entry winners will be sent a notification email in mid-April to the address they submitted with their application.

All winners will receive e-tickets three (3) weeks prior to the event to which they have won tickets.

You must have a ticket to attend an Antiques Roadshow event. Tickets will not be available at the door. Upon arrival you may present either a print-out of your electronic ticket, or have it available on your mobile device.

“Holding events at properties like Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens provides an enriching experience for our guests and audiences that they may otherwise miss,” said Antiques Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko. “Our cameras blanket the property, capturing appraisals with the action of the event as a backdrop and when possible, taking our audience ‘backstage’ to learn about meaningful history and cultures across our country.”

Here's the full list of Antiques Roadshow production stops scheduled for this year:

May 2: LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, LA May 16: North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, NC

North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, NC June 6: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH June 13: Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, MA

Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, MA July 11: Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, AK

