Doctors and nurses are on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus.

With every life saved, they are heroes. One local brother wants everyone to know about his hero.

In his dining room, surrounded by t-shirt’s, Anthony Wayne grad Bryce Ulrich is filling orders. The money is going to hospitals for personal protective equipment.

One t-shirt has a health care design, the other says "ask me about my hero." His hero is his big sister, Allie.

“My sister was doing clinicals at UK nursing school and she showed up to one of her shifts to limited personal protective equipment. It really hit home that they aren’t as protected as they should be,” said Bryce Ulrich.

He came up with this idea a couple of weeks ago and it quickly took off. With the help of Jupmode he sold over 100 t-shirt’s in four days and that number continues to grow. He delivers around northwest Ohio, keeping social distancing in mind.

“I’ve gotten such great support from my community. A lot of nurses have reached out to thank me and last night I was able to make a $500 donation to ProMedica which was awesome. It put everything into reality,” said Ulrich.

And that’s just the start. His goal is to raise $5,000 to give to ProMedica and the University of Kentucky hospital where his sister works.

“I’m so proud that she's my sister and she's a nurse but its also scary because she's entering the field at one of the roughest times,” said Ulrich.

