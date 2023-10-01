OSHP: ATV driver dead after crash Sunday morning in Waterville

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Anthony Wayne Trail at Dutch Road, authorities said. Cory Berndt, 21, of Waterville, died at the hospital.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A morning crash that left a man dead is under investigation Sunday in Waterville.

The crash happened around 6:23 a.m. Sunday on Anthony Wayne Trail at Dutch Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An ATV driven by 21-year-old Cory Berndt, of Waterville, was heading southbound when it went off the roadway and struck a pole at Dutch Road.

Berndt was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

At the time of the crash, Berndt was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation, OSHP said.

