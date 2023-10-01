x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

OSHP: ATV driver dead after crash Sunday morning in Waterville

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Anthony Wayne Trail at Dutch Road, authorities said. Cory Berndt, 21, of Waterville, died at the hospital.
Credit: WTOL 11

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A morning crash that left a man dead is under investigation Sunday in Waterville.

The crash happened around 6:23 a.m. Sunday on Anthony Wayne Trail at Dutch Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. 

An ATV driven by 21-year-old Cory Berndt, of Waterville, was heading southbound when it went off the roadway and struck a pole at Dutch Road.

Berndt was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead.

At the time of the crash, Berndt was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation, OSHP said.

Related Articles

RELATED: Shooting leads to standoff situation in east Toledo on Saturday afternoon

RELATED: Bowling Green Post trooper receives Distinguished Service Medallion

RELATED: Plane crashes into Portage River after running into high voltage power line

RELATED: Toledo police arrest 3 in enforcement effort targeting ATVs, dirt bikes

RELATED: TPD: Suspects accused of vandalizing police vehicles while operating ATV in custody

RELATED: ATV driver indicted in deadly Jerusalem Township crash

Want more from WTOL 11?   

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 weather app for the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar!  

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!  

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.  

Click here to get on the list!

More Videos

In Other News

UAW strike day 16: Fain visits Toledo Jeep picket line

Before You Leave, Check This Out