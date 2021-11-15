Student is in custody after threat made to Anthony Wayne HS via social media

The student was removed from school and is in Whitehouse police custody as an investigation is underway.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A student is in police custody after Anthony Wayne Local Schools received a threat via social media Monday morning to its high school.

District officials called Whitehouse police and they investigated.

A student was removed from the school and was taken into police custody. Some parents chose to pick up their children from school.

A letter from Anthony Wayne Local Schools read:

At approximately 9:00 this morning, it was reported that a social media post that was created by a student attending Anthony Wayne High School in regards to a potential threat to student safety was circulating amongst students. Upon the post being reported the high school administration and Whitehouse Police began investigating the situation. The student that made the post was immediately taken to the office, questioned, and removed from school. At this time, we feel that the incident is resolved and all students and staff are safe.

School safety is a top priority at Anthony Wayne Local Schools. Please know that District personnel take student safety very seriously and are available to listen to concerns that you or your child may have. Thank you!

Kevin Pfefferley, Principal