WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Anthony Wayne High School Principal Kevin Pfefferle, sent a letter to parents Wednesday, notifying them that additional law enforcement will be present Friday.

This comes after recent rumors of a school threat that was reported, which discovered to be tied to an already unsubstantiated rumor that stemmed from last November, which was addressed then.

In the letter, Pfefferle reassured parents that Friday is expected to be a normal school day after thorough investigations conducted by staff and law enforcement in collaboration with students and parents.

Students and parents are always encouraged to alert school staff of anything may question students' safety.

Below is the letter that was sent out to parents on May 15.

Principal Pfefferle

Below is the letter sent back in November addressing the original concern.

Anthony Wayne High School Principal Kevin Pfefferle