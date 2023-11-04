Anthony Wayne community raises issue with restroom policy

Officials say the district's policy is informed by legal counsel and case law. Some community members believe it poses a danger to students.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Anthony Wayne community members are raising concern about a school policy they say poses a danger to students. The concern is in regard to the district's policy allowing transgender persons to use the restroom consistent with their gender identity.

The debate began last week when several parents raised concerns about the policy, with one parent starting a petition on Change.org to raise awareness of the policy.

Waterville resident Lindsay Hoipkemier started the online petition and hopes the school enacts what she and others feel would be a stronger policy. This would involve the labeling of multi-stall facilities as cisgender – intended for those who identify with the sex they were assigned at birth – and offering single-stall facilities to trans or other gender-nonconforming persons.

“We had no idea there was such a policy in place," Hoipkemier said, referring to the current policy. "I’m still concerned there is no written policy concerning this, so this petition had been born out of a sincere concern.”

Superintendent Jim Fritz addressed concern this was a new, unwritten policy, saying policies protecting transgender students from discrimination have been on the books for years.

“We do not have a new policy," said Fritz. "We have procedures, and those procedures aren’t new. There have been transgender students in our district for many years. We work with those students and make sure that we understand what their needs are.”

Fritz went on to defend the district’s policy, saying it is based on legal guidance and case law in Ohio.

“As we look at our procedures and what we do, we work with our attorneys to make sure that those are in alignment with laws that are out there as well as court cases moving forward,” Fritz explained.

Others like Elizabeth Aldridge say she empathizes with concerned parents but says the focus shouldn't be about potential danger. Instead, it should be about students who are already breaking restroom rules.

“I fully empathize with people who are concerned about their students because like them, I’m also concerned about my students," said Aldridge. "Instead of transgender bathroom rights, [the meeting] should’ve been 'how are we going to hold students accountable who are not playing by the rules.'”

Fritz also went on record before the meeting, saying there have been no recorded incidents of restroom misconduct involving a transgender person at Anthony Wayne Schools.

The next board meeting is scheduled for May 15.