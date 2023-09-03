Toledo fire: Crews in recovery mode after person fell from Anthony Wayne Bridge

Multiple witnesses at the scene say they saw one person treading water and last go under at 4 p.m. The person has not been seen since 4 p.m., TFRD confirmed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department responded to a water rescue call just before 4 p.m. Thursday for a person who fell from the Anthony Wayne Bridge.

Multiple witnesses at the scene reported one person treading water in the Maumee River. The person who was seen going under and coming back up multiple times, before going under at 4 p.m. The person has not been seen since, TFRD confirmed to WTOL 11.

Responding crews shifted into recovery mode just after 5 p.m., meaning the conditions of the water are not survivable, TFRD said.

Divers were pulled out of the water once the recovery mode was called because the conditions have been deemed too dangerous at the time due to water temperatures.

A water rescue team, dive team and Coast Guard crews with a helicopter flying over the river are all on the scene on the east Toledo side of the bridge. TFRD also deployed a drone to search the river.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

