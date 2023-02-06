Anthony Wayne baseball and softball teams closing in on winning simultaneous state championships

The Generals are the only program with teams left in both the OHSAA state baseball and softball tournaments.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Anthony Wayne baseball made history Friday in their regional final win versus Medina. The Generals are headed to the state semifinals for the first time since 2018.

However for the Nowicki family, it's an exciting week.

"These are unbelievable families on both [teams]," said mother Christie Nowicki. "We're having so much support between both sides, softball and baseball. We just love them all. We've watched all these kids grow and it's been fantastic."

Christie and her husband Andrew not only cheered on their son Hadryn, the starting catcher for Anthony Wayne, on Friday, but they also cheered on their daughters.

Senior Trinity Nowicki is the starting catcher of the softball team playing for a state title. Nowicki hit the go-ahead home run in their semifinal win earlier Friday. Mom and Dad say it's always an exciting challenge catching every game.

"It is nerve-wracking to have them both playing in those situations," Andrew Nowicki said. "But it is fun getting to see them challenged and have fun with it, and do well at it."

Anthony Wayne Athletic Director John Snyder says all this success is no coincidence.

"These kids have been working extremely hard," said Snyder. "These are where all the 5 a.m. wake-up calls pay off, the winter workouts pay off. We're really really enjoying it, and we're definitely looking at this as one we're going to remember."

Snyder says Anthony Wayne is the only program in the state with a baseball and softball program still in the hunt; something the players worked hard to achieve, and what Snyder is appreciating while it happens.

"When there's moments like this, it's important to take a second, take a deep breath and just realize what you're accomplishing, because it's incredible. And when you think about that, it's a wow moment, and that's where we are right now."

Anthony Wayne softball plays for the state title Saturday at 3 p.m. at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Baseball plays Thursday at 1 p.m. at Canal Park, also in Akron.