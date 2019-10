TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash in south Toledo.

First responders say the Anthony Wayne Trail is closed from Glendale Avenue to Sherwood Avenue in both directions due to a car crash.

First responders are on the scene investigating the incident.

WTOL 11 has crews on scene gathering information.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will update the story as more details are confirmed.