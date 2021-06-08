Annular Solar Eclipse will hit the skies Thursday morning

The partial solar eclipse will be able to be seen from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. if skies are clear.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Annular Solar Eclipse will occur on Thursday, June 10.

Visible at the moment of sunrise, this comes as the moon passes directly between the earth and the sun, blocking the sun's rays so that a bright ring is created around the moon. It is often referred to as a "ring of fire."

Depending on visibility, the partial eclipse can be seen from 6 a.m. to 6:36 a.m., with the maximum point being at 6:03 a.m.

Here is exactly how the eclipse will appear in the Toledo and surrounding northwest Ohio area.

Despite the sun being 400 times larger than the moon, it is 400 times farther away from the Earth, making the sun and moon to appear almost the same size.