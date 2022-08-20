2007 murder victim's family raising money for victim's of domestic violence at Tammy's Walk

Each year, the walk is held not only for Tammy Bowlin Macrae's family and friends to remember and honor her, but to bring more awareness to domestic violence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Walkers met at Walbridge Park in south Toledo on Saturday, donning purple ribbons, for Tammy's Walk, an annual event that brings awareness to the problem of domestic violence in the community and raises money for victims.

It's a problem that only got worse as COVID-19 took hold. According to a article in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, domestic violence numbers increased during the pandemic.

"Domestic violence is real. My mom lost her life because of it," said Sally Sobczak, Tammy Bowlin Macrae's daughter.

Tammy was killed by her boyfriend, on August 25, 2007.

Her family says it was a terrible tragedy but they hope with increased awareness others might be spared from a similar fate.

"Domestic violence comes in all forms, whether it's physical or verbal. It's there and it has to be talked about and brought to the front," said Dawn Dupree who took part in the walk.

"There's a lot of domestic violence around that people aren't so much aware of or like to talk about. So it's good to get people together and remember that there are tons of resources in Toledo. There's a ton of people that can be there for you or you can call to talk to," said Lisa Grady, Tammy's niece.

Those attending the event say the walk is also a chance for them to reflect on others who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

"Our friend Tina, she worked at the police department with 911. She was killed by her husband in domestic violence. So we walk in memory of her. We've done it every year, this is our sixth year," said Dupree.

Tammy's family says she wasn't able to get the resources she needed - but it's not too late for others.

"Don't wait until the last minute and stay in a relationship where things are violent. And it's not just physical. You've got mental abuse and verbal abuse. There's a lot of red flags that show up before a situation like this arises," said Jimmy Macrae, Tammy's son.

Organizers say all proceeds from the walk will go to Advocates for Victims and Justice, in downtown Toledo.

If you are experiencing domestic violence in your home, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Lucas County also provides a list of resources for victims.