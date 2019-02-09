TOLEDO, Ohio — The Block Party gives people a chance to do something during Labor Day weekend.

It's a family affair that includes food, drinks and music.

"It's just a really fun day for everybody to come out and hang out," said Director of Handmade Toledo, Jessica Crossfield.

According to event organizers, the party started in order to showcase the local businesses on Adams Street and to bring the community together.

Some have participated in the block party for years while others got to see what it was like for the first time.

"This is the first time I've come. I've only heard about it this year," said Janice Amos, who came to the event for the food and drinks.

Amos and her friends are no stranger to events on Adams Street.

"We've been to other things though. We've been to the Zombie Crawl and stuff like that, but this is the first time we've been here," Amos and her friend said.

Local businesses were also excited to take part in the block party because they love the support and being able to work with other businesses.

"The community is not too big to be too big. And it's not so small that everybody knows everybody, but you get to meet new people. It's just, I like seeing the pride out there," said Co-Owner of PM Frosted Fantasies, Mark Johnson.

Other things at the event included a dunk tank and a water balloon fight for people to participate in.

