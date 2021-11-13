36-year-old man charged with kidnapping, abduction of 5-year-old Jackson Township girl at center of Amber Alert

On Friday night, an Amber Alert for missing 5-year-old Ana Burke was canceled after the girl was found in Illinois.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — Less than 24 hours after the Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township was canceled, police officials in Illinois- where the girl was located- have shared additional details on the rescue.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage says that on Friday, November 12, deputies were called out to 1200 North Road around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a "suspicious vehicle." Sandage says a silver van was parked along a field entrance and upon arrival, officers observed a male inside of the vehicle.

After running a check on the plate, police learned that there was an outstanding Kidnapping Warrant for Jonathan Stinnett, believed to have taken Ana Burke from Jackson Township. Police also discovered that there was also an active Amber Alert for Burke.

Officers observed Stinnett asleep in the front seat of the van and found 5-year-old Burke in the back seat.

Stinnett was taken into custody without incident, according to officials, and Burke was safely removed from the vehicle and taken into police protection before being transported to OSF St. Joseph's Medical Center in Bloomington, Illinois for medical evaluation.

Stinnett was taken to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office for an interview and then booked into the McLean County Detention Facility on the Kidnapping Warrant from Ohio.

The 36-year-old man has since been charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, third-degree felony abduction, and first-degree misdemeanor interference.

Sandage says that the McLean County Sheriff's Office continues to work with local and federal officials in this investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, Major Jim Monigold with Jackson Township Police held a press conference to answer questions about the rescue. You can watch the full address in the player below: