Toledo Police keep the momentum going on an initiative to improve the quality of life in North Toledo

This second time around, TPD is taking a collaborative approach including community services, crime suppression, and quality of life issues.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and local leaders are coming together with people living in north Toledo in an effort to improve the neighborhood.

Community members who were at the first meeting involving an initiative to address quality of life issues say its main focus was on crime.

But this time, they were quite happy to hear about other ways to improve in other areas.

"When there's someone, you hear shooting and it sounds like it's in your house. That's a scary thing," said Ted Turner, who has been a resident of North Toledo since 1999.

But he's seen more crime lately and that has him wondering if he should pick-up and move.

"I like the area. I don't want to move. But there's a lot of things going on," said Turner.

The desperation brings him to the Zablocki Senior Center for the second Quality of Life meeting involving Toledo Police, ONE Village Council and city leader, all making sure neighbors know they aren't forgotten.

"We're continuing to be visible. We're continuing to tow vehicles that are junk. We're looking at blighted properties," Lt. Richard Trevino who is with Community Services at the Toledo Police Department.

They're also continuing their Lagrange Area Safety Enforcement Response, or L.A.S.E.R initiative to remove guns from the streets that were missed the first time.

And looking to see where else they can make improvements, including reaching out to North Toledo businesses to help them thrive.

"A neighborhood is more than just housing. It also includes those local businesses that people love," said Sandy Spang, Deputy Director of Economic Development, City of Toledo

Jessie Pride-Paskett, who was at the last meeting, says this is what she likes to hear.

"We gotta clean it up first. Because nobody wants to come to a business where the neighborhood is all nasty and trashy," said Pride-Paskett

"Cause this is where we stay. You shouldn't be afraid to come out of your house in the afternoon," added Turner, who is a small business owner.

One Village Council is meeting again on April 12th at the Zablocki Senior Center at 6 p.m.

TPD is planning a similar meeting in the Sylvania area later this month.