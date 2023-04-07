Independence Day fireworks display happening in downtown Toledo

Officials with the Mud Hens say this will be their biggest firework show of the summer lasting 20 minutes, nearly 12 minutes longer than their standard show.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you missed out on some of the fireworks displays the past few days in northwest Ohio, here's your chance to see them again in downtown Toledo for the Fourth of July holiday.

You can expect to see baseball, fireworks and crowds of people enjoying themselves at Fifth Third Field. The Toledo Mud Hens will host a homegame against the Louisville Bats on Tuesday. A firework display will take place postgame.

The firework display will be shot off from Fifth Third Field. If you have tickets for the game, stay in your seats after it's over to enjoy the perfect view of the show.

Officials with the Toledo Mud Hens say this will be their biggest firework show of the summer lasting 20 minutes, nearly 12 minutes longer than their standard show.

However, Toledo Fire & Rescue Chief Allison Armstrong wants to remind everyone that comes out for the game and stays for the fireworks to keep in mind there will be crowds of people, so be considerate of others around you.

"When fireworks go off, some people don’t like the noise, some people will run or scatter. I would tell people not to bring pets downtown, that’s been a problem in the past," said Chief Armstrong. "Pets get scared, and they don’t know how to act and it’s very stressful.

"There’s other people in the community that have PTSD or some sort of condition that makes fireworks worse, so you just have to be mindful that not everybody enjoys it and they don’t like the noise. And if you have small kids get them earplugs, it’s loud and it could be damaging to their ears."

