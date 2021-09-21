Make a difference: AmeriCorps, ServeOhio looking for volunteers

Projects include education, economic opportunity, healthy futures and environmental sustainability.

AmeriCorps and ServeOhio are partnering to promote vital service programs as communities continue to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

AmeriCorp's new "What's at Your Core?" campaign asks people of all backgrounds to consider their own core values and put them into action. ServeOhio, Gov. Mike DeWine's appointed commission on service and volunteerism, recently announced it is awarding $9.8 million in AmeriCorps grants to support 900 Ohio AmeriCorps members.

ServeOhio is pleased to announce the availability of funding for AmeriCorps Competitive Grants. Application deadline is 11/17 at 5:00 PM https://t.co/AnPHNuaH1m pic.twitter.com/rMzRKjPC0N — ServeOhio (@ServeOhio) September 21, 2021

These volunteers will serve more than 500 sites and provide service throughout the 2021-22 program year.

AmeriCorps members will serve a combined 1.2 million hours at various Ohio organizations. Projects include education, economic opportunity, healthy futures and environmental sustainability.