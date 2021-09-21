Make a difference: AmeriCorps, ServeOhio looking for volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video was produced and provided by AmeriCorps.
AmeriCorps and ServeOhio are partnering to promote vital service programs as communities continue to recover from the impact of COVID-19.
AmeriCorp's new "What's at Your Core?" campaign asks people of all backgrounds to consider their own core values and put them into action. ServeOhio, Gov. Mike DeWine's appointed commission on service and volunteerism, recently announced it is awarding $9.8 million in AmeriCorps grants to support 900 Ohio AmeriCorps members.
These volunteers will serve more than 500 sites and provide service throughout the 2021-22 program year.
AmeriCorps members will serve a combined 1.2 million hours at various Ohio organizations. Projects include education, economic opportunity, healthy futures and environmental sustainability.
