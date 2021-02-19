The American Red Cross is searching for volunteers: Here's how you can help

The organization will host a virtual information session on Friday to showcase volunteer opportunities in northwest Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Jan. 19, 2021.

The American Red Cross is encouraging community members to help their neighbors in need by volunteering.

The organization will host a virtual volunteer information session to showcase volunteer opportunities in northwest Ohio. The event is Friday, Feb. 19 from 12 - 1 p.m. Those interested in attending can RSVP to Melanie Collins at melanie.collins4@redcross.org or by calling 330-204-6615. A meeting link will be sent to all those who RSVP.

Volunteer positions available include:

Responding to disasters and providing assistance, including shelter, food and comfort following a home fire, flood, tornado or other emergency

Responding to disasters and providing assistance, including shelter, food and comfort following a home fire, flood, tornado or other emergency Transporting donated blood and assisting at blood drives, which keep our nation's blood supply stable

Providing support to our military, veterans and their families

If you wish to donate blood, there are a number of opportunities throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Mich. throughout the month of February.

The Red Cross is also testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for those antibodies. The test could indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to the novel coronavirus, regardless of whether or not the person had symptoms.

For more information on the American Red Cross, click here.