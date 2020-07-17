American Red Cross in need of local in-person volunteers

Although many positions have been shifted to virtual opportunities, there are some jobs that must be done in person.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Right now the American Red Cross is in need of local volunteers, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting their capabilities. Many of their jobs and volunteer opportunities have moved to virtual positions.

“Things we used to be doing in person, we're now doing virtually. Things like our casework roles. Our disaster mental health roles, so there's lots of opportunities to still be able to serve in a virtual capacity,” said Emily Probst, the Workforce Engagement Manager with the American Red Cross.

Although many positions have been shifted to virtual opportunities, there are some jobs that must be done in person, like disaster relief and sheltering health services roles. Right now they are having trouble finding people willing to serve in this capacity.



“Essentially these roles are for people who are willing to deploy outside of the Northern Ohio region, to help serve on large scale disasters," Probst said.



These trips usually last up to 14 days.

If you are interested in helping, Red Cross officials want to make sure you are aware of the risks but also feel safe.

They are providing all in-person volunteers with face masks, enforcing distancing measures and extra cleaning supplies.