If you're looing for a way to give back this holiday season, look no further than the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross says the need for blood never stops, and is asking for your help by donating blood or platelets, especially during the holidays.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than one million blood transfusions will be given in the U.S.