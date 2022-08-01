Donate blood for a chance to win free gas for a year and get a $10 gift card from Red Cross

During the month of August, anyone who donates blood to the Red Cross will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year.

OHIO, USA — Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 25, 2022.

The American Red Cross has announced its August incentives for donors to replenish a shrinking supply and prevent a seasonal blood shortage.

During the month of August, anyone who donates to the Red Cross will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, valued at $6,000. Three winners will be chosen.

All donors of blood or platelets will also receive a $10 e-gift card to redeem online from a merchant of their choice.

A decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink by nearly 20% in recent weeks, according to the American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region. Type O negative blood and platelet donors are especially needed.

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood to hospitals for treatment, transfusions and other needs.

Appointments are available by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.





