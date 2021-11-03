Donate blood and get a chance to win a trip to Hawaii

The American Red Cross locally is hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. and donors will be automatically put in a drawing to win a trip to Hawaii.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The American Red Cross is in desperate need of help, and for your assistance, you could be on your way to Hawaii.

There currently is a strong demand for blood products by hospitals and a low donor turnout isn't helping matters. You can give and donors can even get something in return.

You'll need to make an appointment first and then head over to the blood drive that is happening at the 911 Training Center at 2127 Jefferson Ave. in Toledo.

To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org

Now through Nov. 23, donors will automatically be given a $10 Amazon gift card and if you donate the first two weeks of November, you'll be entered for that chance to win a round-trip to Hawaii.

The American Red Cross currently has an emergency blood and platelet shortage as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

Donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year, with September and October having the lowest national blood inventory levels in more than a decade.

The executive director of the Northwest Ohio of the American Red Cross says donating is crucial because blood isn’t something that you can just buy from the store.