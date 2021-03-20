American Red Cross: Blood donation remains essential amid COVID-19 pandemic

Several giving opportunities are coming up, including the #11together blood drive on Friday. You can call now to schedule an appointment and save a life.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped, the American Red Cross says. Today, blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.

For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can't wait. Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.

You can schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The #11together Blood Drive is March 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maumee United Methodist Church at 405 Sackett St. in Maumee.

Call 1-800-733-2767 and use sponsor code WTOLELEVEN to schedule an appointment. Blood donors of all types are needed.