PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Has spare time become a rare commodity or luxury? That's the headline of a letter Perrysburg American Legion Post 28 commander Gary Nordahl put out on social media, asking not for money but for volunteers.

It's a push to get younger members to step up and help lead the group into the future.

"I can't be the commander and the second commander," Nordahl said. "I can't be the treasurer. There's just not enough time for myself to do all of this and do it right."

Nordahl has been the commander of Post 28 for the last seven years and has seen the generational gap of members continue to widen.

"The color guard is the biggest thing (we do)," he said. "And for me to look ahead five years down the road, I don't know if they'll be anyone around to help bury these men."

In addition to veterans' funerals, the post also helps the community with youth programs like Buckeye Boys and Girls State, which teaches kids about government, fundraisers for schools and organizing annual parades.

The post is now looking for younger members to take on leadership positions and make their mark.

"We are open to any suggestions," Nordahl said. "We're still here, we're looking for anyone to come down and help out and just be a participant."

Post 28 has existed for the last 100 years and Commander Nordahl said funding isn't the problem. The group rents its building on West Indiana Avenue from the city for one dollar.

They need more young members willing to try new events to continue helping veterans and the community.

"We want to make sure the timeframe works out with their family too," he said. "We don't want to take away from their kids. We're trying to help everyone and anyone to understand what the American Legion is, how important it is."

If you're interested in helping out, call the post at 419-205-3737.

