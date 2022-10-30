American Federation of Teachers get out the vote bus tour makes stop in Toledo

The tour is covering 13 states in 21 days ahead of the November 8 election.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Election day is less than 10 days away and interested organizations are making their final push to get voters to the polls.

That includes the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) whose "Get-Out-The-Vote" bus tour stopped in Toledo on Sunday.

The tour is traveling through 13 states over the course of 21 days with the goal to get even more people to the polls this November.

The big blue bus stopped in west Toledo today off Talmadge Rd. While the tour's goal is getting people out to vote, the union's main priority is strengthening public education.

"Supporting education is literally the foundation of our society. Without a good education, without a good start for our students, we don't know what would happen next," said Kevin Dalton, President of Toledo Federation of Teachers.

Dalton said it's important to get behind our public education's teachers, parents and professionals to make sure they have all the resources to move the country forward.

AFT's National President, Randi Weingarten said the stakes are high in this election which is why she got on the bus to get out the vote.

"We're asking to have people in office who help us to have lower class sizes, help us meet the needs of children. We need to be armed with books and supplies, not armed with guns," said Weingarten.

Weingarten and Dalton believe candidates like Congresswomen Marcy Kaptur, Representative of Ohio's 9th District will help make that change.

Congresswomen Kaptur said she helped education greatly during the midst of the pandemic and will continue to do so.

"There is a gap because they'd been home. They haven't been associating as much in the past, so this is our first attempt to recover," said Kaptur, speaking of the needs of children whose education was interrupted during the pandemic.

Weingarten said tours like the election bus are the way politics should work and said a big part of that is talking to each other.

"Regardless of where you stand on the issues, there is more that unites America than divides America, and we have to remember that," said Weingarten.

Congresswoman Kaptur is working to keep her seat as the longest serving women in the House of Representatives and said she is going to keep campaigning till the end.

"We're making our way known around the region and getting a very good reception, and I just want to thank everyone. Please vote. Please vote," said Congresswoman Kaptur.