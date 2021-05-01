"Amber was a kind soul" | Family, friends remember Amber Eichner with candlelight vigil

Family and friends gathered at Veteran's Memorial Park in Genoa to remember 34 year-old Amber Eichner.

GENOA, Ohio — Over two dozen family and friends came together at Veteran's Memorial Park in Genoa to remember the life of Amber Eichner Saturday.

Those who knew her best say she was a great mother and a "kind soul."

"When she was little, she was goofy and weird," Amber's cousin Amanda Kimbrell said.

Her niece, Jersiee Wood, says she's going to miss her aunt, who was always there for the family.

"Loving, caring, nice, I could go on forever," said Jersiee.

"I remember a lot of good times, she taught me a lot," Amber's younger brother said. "She was full of life and laughter and she loved her children."

Everyone had a chance to take the microphone and share memories and feelings about Amber.

But all are still trying to process what happened to her.

"Beginning of March I was just there, celebrating a birthday with them," Amber's cousin Ericka Seymour said.

Genoa Police Chief Matthew Herrig said a few words at the memorial, thanking the family for being so helpful in the search for Amber. He believes it was their efforts that helped authorities find her so quickly.

"You guys need to thank yourselves, you need to look around and see how much love is here," he added.

Those closest to Amber say she felt trapped in her own home with her estranged husband, John.

"She's somewhere he can never touch her again," one of Amber's friends said. "We never have to worry about her another night."

Amber's four children are now staying with her family down in Tennessee. But her cousin says her motherly spirit will be missed by everyone who was touched by it.

"She was beautiful inside and out, no matter what," said Kimbrell. "You would never know how bad it was because she was always worried about talking you through what you were going through."

Funeral arrangements are still being worked out.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office is still working to confirm if the remains found at a home of John Eichner's friends in south Toledo are Amber's.

If you'd like to donate to the family and Amber's kids, you can do so at any Genoa Bank location.

You can also donate to this GoFundme, set up by Amber's cousin Stephanie Davis, in the children's name.