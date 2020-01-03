DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for Jessa Vogelsong, 7, and her sister, Jaylee Vogelsong, 3. The Defiance County sheriff's office says the alert was issued in connection to a homicide investigation.
According to the alert, authorities are searching for Dustin Vogelsong, 33.
Victim 1 Name: Jessa Vogelsong
DOB: 07/25/2012
Age: 7
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: Unknown
Weight: Unknown
Victim 2 Name: Jaylee Vogelsong
Age: 3
DOB: 04/29/2016
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: Unknown
Weight: Unknown
Vehicle Description: Taupe 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix
Vehicle Plate Number: FRW8623
Suspect Name: Dustin Vogelsong
Suspect Description: 33 years old, White, Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6'4", 180 lbs.
RELATED: Cleveland police: AMBER Alert was triggered after mother lied about her son being in stolen car
RELATED: Port Clinton Police details how Harley Dilly reward money will be used