DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for Jessa Vogelsong, 7, and her sister, Jaylee Vogelsong, 3. The Defiance County sheriff's office says the alert was issued in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to the alert, authorities are searching for Dustin Vogelsong, 33.

Victim 1 Name: Jessa Vogelsong

DOB: 07/25/2012

Age: 7

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: Unknown

Weight: Unknown

Victim 2 Name: Jaylee Vogelsong

Age: 3

DOB: 04/29/2016

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: Unknown

Weight: Unknown

Vehicle Description: Taupe 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix

Vehicle Plate Number: FRW8623

Suspect Name: Dustin Vogelsong

Suspect Description: 33 years old, White, Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 6'4", 180 lbs.

