AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old boy abducted by mother in Clark County, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old who was abducted by his non-custodial mother Friday afternoon in Clark County, according to law enforcement officials.
The Springfield Police Department said Kaiden Coran was taken by his mother, 25-year-old Khadejha Coran, around 5:22 p.m. in the 700 block of Selma Road.
Kaiden is described as 3 feet tall, weighs 75 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with no sleeves, dark blue shorts and red and black Nike cleats.
Khadejha is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sports bra, grey pants and a dark green or blue jacket.
The vehicle involved in the alert is a green 2007 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate of HRE 8196. Police believe Khadejha could be in the Cincinnati area.
Anyone who sees Kaiden, Khadejha or the suspected vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-877-262-3764. The Springfield Police Department can also be called at 937-324-7680.