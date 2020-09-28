Amazon looking to hire more than 1,000 full-time positions for Rossford operations center

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Amazon is looking to hire more than 1,000 new full-time positions head of the opening of its operations facility in Rossford.
Employees must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to apply. Amazon says industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits will start on day one.
Employees will work to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as apparel, at the more than 640,000 square-foot fulfillment center on Crossroads Parkway.
The center is expected to open at the end of the year.
Amazon is offering $15 minimum wage, as well as health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50-% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon's Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.
Amazon is also planning to invest more than $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.
Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 23,500 jobs in Ohio and invested more than $5.9 billion across the state.
Amazon says they are doing everything they can to keep employees safe as the fulfillment center prepares to open by spending more than $800 million on safety measures such as temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves and sanitation stations.
All interested candidates can apply online and can sign up for text alerts by texting TOLNOW to 77088.