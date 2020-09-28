Amazon looking to hire more than 1,000 full-time positions for Rossford operations center

Amazon says industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits start on day one.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Amazon is looking to hire more than 1,000 new full-time positions head of the opening of its operations facility in Rossford.

Employees must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to apply. Amazon says industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits will start on day one.

Employees will work to pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as apparel, at the more than 640,000 square-foot fulfillment center on Crossroads Parkway.

The center is expected to open at the end of the year.

Amazon is offering $15 minimum wage, as well as health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50-% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon's Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Amazon is also planning to invest more than $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 23,500 jobs in Ohio and invested more than $5.9 billion across the state.

Amazon says they are doing everything they can to keep employees safe as the fulfillment center prepares to open by spending more than $800 million on safety measures such as temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves and sanitation stations.