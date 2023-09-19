Amazon plans to hire 15,000 workers in Ohio

Employees can earn between $17 and $28 per hour, depending on position and location.

CLEVELAND — Looking for a new job? Amazon has announced that it will be hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, with 15,000 of those in Ohio.

Amazon says a diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28 depending on location. Seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time positions as well.

Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, in a statement. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

Since 2010, Amazon says it has invested more than $25 billion in Ohio, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 37,000 direct jobs in the Buckeye State. "These investments support an additional 62,900 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $22 billion to the Ohio GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments," the company added in its release.

Amazon adds that in the Cleveland metropolitan area, 45% of the associates hired by Amazon were previously not working, and out of those, for 7% their role at Amazon was their first job.

