ROSSFORD, Ohio — Constructions at the Crossroads for the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford is running a tad bit ahead of schedule.

In about six months, the building will be complete and ready to become operational.

"They want to be up and operational by the end of this coming August," said Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III.

Construction for the 705,000 square foot fulfillment center began in July of 2019 and is expected to be completed around the end of July.

Overall the project will bring money to the city, specifically Rossford schools. District officials claim the schools are expected to get roughly $600,000 per year for the next 15 years because of this project.

The entire project will bring about 1,000 jobs to northwest Ohio. The postings for those jobs will come relatively soon.

"A lot of great things are going on, not just for the great city of Rossford, but for the entire region. Mostly fulfillment jobs entry level, but there's all kinds of different positions that will be available within the city," said MacKinnon.

Mayor Mackinnon said he is finalizing dates with Amazon and once the jobs are officially available, job fairs will be held in in the spring as early as April.

Specifics have not been posted yet, but Amazon advertises their jobs starting at $15 per hour including comprehensive benefits.

