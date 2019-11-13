ROSSFORD, Ohio — Big progress has been made on the Amazon fulfillment center in Rossford. Since construction started in July of 2019, workers have almost completed the steel and metal decking of the 705,000 square foot building.

The project is slightly ahead of schedule, with construction expected to be completed right before the August 2020 deadline.

"I drive by it all the time! Because I'm beyond curious and I'm excited. I would say I'm in touch with the developer every couple of weeks," Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said.

The fulfillment center will bring more than 1,000 jobs to the region. Hiring events for those jobs are expected to begin in April.

Another big group getting a financial boost from this project is Rossford Schools. District officials say the schools are expected to get roughly $600,000 per year for the next 15 years.

"The incentive package, we get to retain all of our income tax. And the schools remain whole, so it's a great deal for the city of Rossford, the Rossford school district and the entire region," MacKinnon said.

Without giving too much away, the mayor said this is not the only major project on it's way to Rossford.

"Before the first of the year, we'll have two more big announcements for two more fairly big development projects," MacKinnon said.

MacKinnon did not specify what those projects would be.

