Amazon announced their plan to open two new fulfillment centers in Ohio, with one being in Rossford.

According to Business Wire, this will create more than 2,500 full-time jobs in Rossford and Akron.

Rossford mayor Neil MacKinnon III shared the news on Facebook Monday morning.

Amazon says Ohio is a great place to do business and it is excited to expand their reach in the Buckeye State.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine also expressed his excitement at the news.

Business Wire says the fulfillment center in Rossford will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers.

Amazon offers $15 minimum wage as well as benefits like medical, vision and dental for full-time employees, according to Business Wire.